The Naira for the first time in 44 days increase in value to its highest level against the United States dollar

The dollar trading below N1,000 comes as the CBN begins repayment of a backlog of forex obligations to international companies and banks

In recent weeks, the Naira has been trading at a record high in the official and black foreign exchange markets

Dollar for the first time in 44 days is selling below N1,000 at the Peer to Peer(P2P) segment of the foreign exchange market.

Peer to Peer to market is mostly used by crytocurrency platform and Nigerians buying dollars from fintech apps.

Checks by Legit.ng shows that naira exchange against the US dollar as at 09:00 West Africa Time (WAT) on Friday, November 3 at N995 against the US dollar compared to the previous day’s closing rate N1,113/$1.

This indicates the naira appreciated in just few hours by N118 against the US dollar.

Following the sharp decline of the dollar, as observed by Legit.ng, some Fintechs like Chippercash have turned off their deposit for USD transactions.

It seems that the move is to observe what the next few days hold for the naira at the foreign exchange market.

Why naira appreciated

The naira appreciated after it emerged that the Central Bank of Nigeria has started clearing backlogs of foreign debts to international banks and companies.

In a circular, titled “Settlement of Matured FX Forwards by CBN,” Citi Bank confirmed that the payment of all outstanding matured forward FX, Punch reports.

The bank noted:

“It is a gradual payment that was done secretly, CBN didn’t make a fuss about it. It started yesterday and continued all through the night.”

More gains for Naira expected

Legit.ng in an ealier report predicted the dollar exchange rate to naira will fall below N1,000 and also naira will recover some of its lost value.

More gains are expected in the coming days ahead as the CBN is also anticipating an inflow of $10 billion to boost the market.

Taiwo Oyedele, in an interview with Bloomberg, revealed that the federal government is expecting an exchange rate of N650 to N750 by December 2023.

Similarly, JP Morgan a global financials institution, in its note to investors, forecasted a N850 to a dollar exchange rate by the end of the year.

