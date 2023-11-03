A trending video of a Nigerian couple counting money realised on their wedding day has generated a buzz online

The couple sat on their bed as they arranged and counted the wads of cash together on their wedding night

Internet users who watched the couple's video had a lot to say about the denominations and their display

A newly wedded couple has taken to social media to show off the massive cash they got at their wedding.

"Please I want to wed again," a TikTok video showing the couple counting the money was captioned.

The newlyweds counted the money on their wedding night. Photo Credit: @winniekay2023

In the clip, the couple positioned themselves on a large bed as they arranged and put the money in bundles.

New naira notes and different denominations littered the bed as they counted. After counting, the wife held up a large bundle of cash as she played with it.

The video got people talking.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the couple's video

RichardDiva said:

"Same with me and my wife. We realised a total of N12,486,000. Took us like 1week in the hotel to finalise the sorting out."

Justina James audu said:

"Na bcos of money una do wedding.

"Nothing person go tell me."

Slamberrry said:

"I just trusted people and they counted everything and gave me."

Tiwabisco said:

"D night of my wedding na slip we slip o abeg na after 3 days we count money."

Vanessa Akos said:

"This was us too everyone was like where are you honeymooning I said in the bank."

Bambi said:

"I counted my own immediately I came back by myself… I no wan hear story."

Elohor Abayomi said:

"This was me and my husband ooo we count we even sleep."

Guest takes back money he sprayed bride

In a related report, a guest had taken back the money he sprayed on a bride.

In a video shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, a bride stood like a log of wood and didn't smile as an agbada-wearing guest rained money on her.

The guest seemed not to care about her countenance as he continued to spray the money on the bride. In another scene from the same wedding, the guest who had sprayed the bride money was seen in a room with two others packing the money they had sprayed at the occasion.

Couple count money sprayed them on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple had counted money realised on their wedding day.

The couple shared the video on TikTok, showing off the massive cash they got on their wedding day. In one of the clips, they spread out the cash on a bed and marvelled at how plenty they were.

The wife even joked about doing part two of their wedding. She found some dollar bills among the naira notes and displayed them.

