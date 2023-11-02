A video of a baby weighing "50kg" being fed by her nanny has stirred massive reactions on social media

The child's mother called their nanny a superwoman because of the way she always tended to the kid

Many TikTokers advised the woman on how she can manage the kid's weight as some said she should enrol the child in swimming

A woman with a big baby has made a video showing the moment her nanny was feeding her kid.

The mother commended the nanny for being a superwoman and taking care of the big child as her own.

Nanny feeds her kids some food. Photo source: @nomah784

Big baby and nanny

Her video was in response to a person saying that taking care of a 50kg-weighted-kid must be scaring maids away.

At a point in the clip, the maid backed the child despite the kid's big weight and smiled while doing so. Some people advised her to enrol the kid for swimming lessons.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

I'm a miracle child said:

"2 yrs old baby is weighing 50kg and I'm 20 yrs and weighing 41kg."

Nash said:

"Enroll your baby to swimming. My son was overweight since birth, he kept adding weight. When he turned 2 he started swimming with a trainer."

mamaPrayer07 said:

"Was this baby born a big baby or she just picked up as he grew up."

Lebo said:

"This nanny's back is stronger than my relationship."

cashbae33 said:

"She not doing that purposely because of the money but the love she love for your daughter."

panchu082 said:

"Once she stops having formula milk she'll lose all this baby fat..I know it from my daughter."

Lebohang said:

"I think She might lose if She gets to be out of the house more & gets active like taking long walks/running."

Maxi said:

"Am 28 yrs with 45kg life no balance."

Source: Legit.ng