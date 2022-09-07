A short video of a chubby beautiful kid has got many people talking about the fitness of her rare physique

Many people who reacted to her video wondered what the mother is feeding the baby to make her look big

Among social media users who engaged the clip were those who advised the mother to cut down on her food intake

A video of a very chubby kid looking cute as she she stood on her feet has got many reactions online.

The baby's account which is managed by her parent posted the clip with the caption:

"My daddy's money makes me look chubby. Rate or hate."

Many people wanted to know what the baby is eating. Photo source: TikTok/@_lil_stephene

Mixed reactions trail chubby baby's video

Many people had mixed reactions to the video of the baby. While some wondered if she is not too fat for the sake of her health, there were those who admired the baby's chubbiness.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4000 comments with more than 80,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

classicbella51 said:

"She is beautiful but plss take her to hospital for proper check up."

user8199482434749 said:

"omo I love chubby babies but this is too much....e just be like her cheek wan burst."

Lamires Fidelo said:

"You love chubby babies ba, until e reach wey be say nobody wan dy carry am."

ABIMBOLA said:

"I don’t know what to say! My feelings are mixed. This can be a good thing and also not. But to be sure, kindly take her for check up. She is pretty."

patra_donna said:

"Lol make she reduce on how she chop the money pls, she’s cute."

I_am_Bhukey said:

"I love chubby babies is just that she’ll reduce when she start walking and growing teeths."

