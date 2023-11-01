A TikTok video of a little girl dancing with a smug smile has become an online sensation

The girl seems to be enjoying her naughty dance, but the reason behind it is unclear

Her mum, who is filming the moment, says that her daughter’s antics remind her of herself when she was young

A hilarious clip of a young girl showing off her cheeky dance moves with a smug smile on her face has gained attention online.

The video captures the girl’s playful personality and sense of humour as she dances in a mischievous way.

Litlle girl dances with mum. Photo credit: TikTok/@uniquevallerie

Source: TikTok

The girl’s mum, who is recording the video, indicated that her daughter reminds her of herself when she was little.

She also joins in the fun by smiling and laughing along with her daughter.

The video has received thousands of comments from amused viewers who praised the girl’s confidence and charisma.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ginikachukwu reacted:

"She looks like angel bbne."

Noralight:

"She's really a drama queen beautiful."

Portable Tiwa:

"Sharon with d vibes."

Uncle Rheed-Wone:

"You don born ur elder sister."

Ebiere:

"That's the real dance from your daughter."

Bisola akanni:

"Nice one stunning, happy birthdays age with long life and sufficient grace."

Verto _affairs:

"Drama Queen like Mama."

Anike:

"Character kan ni ooo."

Oloruntoyin:

"The reason I follow you is this babe,she's a born actresses."

Drama as mum bumps into little daughter filming herself while dancing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showing her little girl dancing alone at home.

In the trending video shared via TikTok, the little girl placed a phone in front of her and began to show off her dance moves.

Some netizens found the video very hilarious as the little girl made use of a small button phone without a camera.

Source: Legit.ng