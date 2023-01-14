A beautiful little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after a video of her dancing alone at home surfaced

In the viral video, the smart little girl placed a phone directly in front of her and danced with full concentration

The little girl's mother suddenly entered the room and got so surprised to see her baby in action

A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showing her little girl dancing alone at home.

In the trending video shared via TikTok, the little girl placed a phone in front of her and began to show off her dance moves.

Mum sees little daughter dancing

Some netizens found the video very hilarious as the little girl made use of a small button phone without a camera.

After placing the phone in front of her, she showcased her moves until her mother walked into the room.

As soon as she sighted her mother in the room, she immediately smiled and stopped dancing.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@abijokstore2927 said:

"These babies are literally watching everything we’ve been doing. Our mini TikToker."

@holuwahtee: wrote:

"My baby don overwatch you when you're doing TikTok oo."

@pheyhisholar reacted:

"My baby has exposed u, very funny."

@slaywithrade noted:

"Nah zeener deh teach this girl seh. Nah only her mama fit relate sha."

@mum_o_clock noted:

"She was scared that she’s in trouble at the end."

