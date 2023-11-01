A woman carried a bowl of fruits on her head while riding a motorcycle on a busy street

In a video which has gone viral, the woman rode skillfully and confidently as if there was nothing on her head

A netizen who reacted to the video said the woman had a PhD in hawking, meaning she must have been doing it for a long time

A woman was seen confidently riding a motorcycle on the streets while carrying a bowl of fruits on her head.

A video of the woman went viral as netizens reacted by hailing her riding skills.

The woman has been hailed for her skills. Photo credit: TikTok/@stanle0y5.

In the short clip shared by a user identified as Stan @stanle0y5, the woman rode into the street confidently.

As she rode on the bike, the bowl on her head did not even shake as it was properly balanced.

Apart from the bowl on her head, the woman was also carrying a carton in front of the bike.

Stan, who shared the video, said the woman had a PhD in street hawking.

He stated:

"This woman has what we call PhD in hawking"

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise hawker

A lot of people noticed her skills, and they went to the comment section to praise her.

@night.mares__ said:

"Na only this woman fit balance Nigeria economy."

@NwodoDanjuma said:

"Africa my pride."

@somto chukwu said:

"See talent. Make una tag Guinness Record."

@emmyrex said:

"Never underestimate the strength of a woman."

