A Nigerian lady transformed her room in her father's house to suit her taste as she changed its ceiling

After seeing the good work her carpenters did to fix POP in her room, she rejoiced at the transformation

Many TikTokers who watched her video loved her room makeover, as some wondered if she would not leave for marriage

A young Nigerian lady, Sylvia Chikezie, has shared how she transformed her bedroom into a lovely space, and people loved it.

The lady said she had not stayed much in her father's house because she attended boarding school as a young adult.

Carpenters knocked down the old ceiling to fix POP. Photo source: @xl_sylvia

Old ceiling logging vs POP

To transform the room, she had carpenters knock off the ceiling logging to a POP version could be fixed in the room.

She (@xl_sylvia) loved the room's new look as she cleaned the space after the carpenters were done with the work in a video.

Kendrick said:

"You nor go marry again."

Mikun_adire said:

"U r on a tight budget buh u do POP. Be like say we have different definitions of tight budget ooo."

Victoria Onuchukwu said:

"Please how much did it cost to get the pop done?"

Visa sponsorship jobs updates said:

"Pls just do pop for the whole house, God bless and provide for you."

wisdom Ekpot said:

"My dad would never let me do this."

My wife said:

"My own na where una for dey see money dey do all these things."

itsme said:

"Maybe I should just try and go stay home but am worried of the pressure of marriage."

She replied:

"My dear,the pressure of the economy is way worse…Free food and accommodation at theirs."

