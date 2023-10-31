Lady Transforms Her Bedroom in Dad’s House, Employs Carpenters to Fix POP, Makeover Video Trends
- A Nigerian lady transformed her room in her father's house to suit her taste as she changed its ceiling
- After seeing the good work her carpenters did to fix POP in her room, she rejoiced at the transformation
- Many TikTokers who watched her video loved her room makeover, as some wondered if she would not leave for marriage
A young Nigerian lady, Sylvia Chikezie, has shared how she transformed her bedroom into a lovely space, and people loved it.
The lady said she had not stayed much in her father's house because she attended boarding school as a young adult.
Old ceiling logging vs POP
To transform the room, she had carpenters knock off the ceiling logging to a POP version could be fixed in the room.
She (@xl_sylvia) loved the room's new look as she cleaned the space after the carpenters were done with the work in a video.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Kendrick said:
"You nor go marry again."
Mikun_adire said:
"U r on a tight budget buh u do POP. Be like say we have different definitions of tight budget ooo."
Victoria Onuchukwu said:
"Please how much did it cost to get the pop done?"
Visa sponsorship jobs updates said:
"Pls just do pop for the whole house, God bless and provide for you."
wisdom Ekpot said:
"My dad would never let me do this."
My wife said:
"My own na where una for dey see money dey do all these things."
itsme said:
"Maybe I should just try and go stay home but am worried of the pressure of marriage."
She replied:
"My dear,the pressure of the economy is way worse…Free food and accommodation at theirs."
Lady renovated dad's room
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @officialzaynab__, shared a short video of how she changed the look of her dad's room into a place that now looks like a 5-star hotel room.
The lady showed the state of the room before the renovation started. A few seconds into the video, the ceiling was decorated with new lighting installed.
