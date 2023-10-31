A Nigerian man has criticised an actress who wore a Nigerian uniform and misread the national anthem in a viral video

A Nigerian man has slammed an actress who made a blunder while reading the national anthem in a police uniform.

The video of the actress went viral on social media and sparked outrage among many Nigerians. The man said that the actress should not have been allowed to recite the national anthem when she clearly lacked the knowledge and respect for it.

The actress has since come out with another video, where she apologised profusely for her mistake. She said she did not mean to offend anyone or dishonour the national anthem.

"This just makes everything worse. It’s a conference for the police and you’re not in the police force and they gave you the police uniform to stand and sing the national anthem infront of real police officers."

Emeka reacted:

"It has to be a skit."

Thatnaijayarn said:

"It doesn't make it worse yall just like creating endless problems from one. Leave it. She is a singer and they contracted her."

Ziclino wrote:

"She no con get better voice join!'

Printsalldayl commented:

"Just shows you how deceitful this country is."

AustinFidelist also commented:

"OPoliceNG approving it. Then tomorrow they will say skit makers are their problems… All the females in the police force can't sing the national anthem?"

