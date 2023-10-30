Three children have gone missing in Uburu, Ebonyi state, after they followed three neighbours who were going to charge their phones

The kids, Zimuzochukwu Loveth Iwuorah, Ogechukwu Miracle Iwuorah and Roseline Wisdom Clement have not been seen since they followed the neighbours out of the compound

Legit.ng spoke to Mrs Iwuorah Lovina Amauche, the mother to two of the children and she said the suspected neighbours moved into the compound on October 23, 2023

A Nigerian mother has cried out to the public to help find her two children who went missing on October 25, 2023.

The children, Zimuzochukwu Loveth Iwuorah and Ogechukwu Miracle Iwuorah followed three neighbours who said they were going to charge their phones, and they haven't returned to date.

The mother of the children, Mrs Iwuorah Lovina Amauche, who is devastated, spoke to Legit.ng and narrated what transpired on the fateful day.

According to Mrs Iwuorah, the neighbours, two ladies and a man, moved into the compound on October 23, while they whisked away the children on the 25th.

She said:

"They were kidnapped by a claimed to be co-tenants who parked into our compound on Monday 23rd October. And on the 25th, which was on Wednesday, they left with my children with the notion that they were going to charge their phone at a nearby store."

Staff of Dave Umahi University declares her two kids missing

Mrs Iwuorah, who is a staff of the Dave Umahi University of Health Sciences, said the incident happened in Uburu, Ebonyi state.

When asked if the house belonged to her and her husband, Mrs Iwuorah noted that she is also a tenant in the compound. She said she was around when the children followed the co-tenants to the place where they claimed they were going to charge phones.

Her words:

"I'm also a tenant. They stayed just two days, and on the third day, it happened. It happened right in my presence. I reported to the Ohaozara police station, and they even transferred it to police headquarters Abakaliki."

Legit.ng asked if Mrs Iwuorah knew the names of the said tenants, and she responded in the negative since the suspects had just stayed in the compound for two days.

Interestingly, Mrs Iwuorah and her husband, Mr Innocent Izuchukwu Iwuorah, are not the only ones whose children are missing. Another neighbour's child named Roseline Wisdom Clement, who is a year and six months old, was also taken by one of the said tenants.

She told Legit.ng:

"One of my children's age is three years and six months, while the smaller one is two years and one month. One of the ladies left with a co-tenant girl child named Roseline Wisdom Clement, who is one year and six months old, while one other lady left with my own children. One of the lady left with the kid and said she was going to buy drug at a drugstore nearby. While the other left with my own Children with the notion of going to charge phone.

"The first lady wanted to go out with my kids together with the one she was carrying at her back, I refused and told her that I don't like my children going out and that they're looking after their younger one which is my third child who is still suckling. So those my kids started crying after I had flogged them not to follow the initial lady. Then the remaining lady who was cooking cocoyam outside now left what she was cooking and entered inside their room and stayed for sometime after which she came outside with phone charger and then went to those my kids that were crying. So in the bid to console them because I was busy washing clothes, she now took them away telling me that they were going to come back soon that I should look after what she was cooking."

Photos of the children have been circulated on social media. Those who have useful information about the missing children are to call the mother on 0813 583 4358.

Missing baby found in Niger state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chinedu Chukwueke, a baby who got missing in Niger state, was found.

Chinedu was abducted from his mother's hair-dressing salon by a lady who was said to have come there to learn work.

The baby's father, Chikezie Chuks, confirmed to Legit.ng in a telephone chat that his child has been found in good health.

