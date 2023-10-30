An Oyinbo man is living in Makoko slum, an area considered to be reserved for the poorest of the poor in Lagos

He, however, said it doesn't matter where one sleeps and that the people there love him, and he has built relationships with them

He said he does not pay rent in the house he lives in Makoko, and he also showed the interiors of the apartment

An Oyinbo man who lives in Makoko, Lagos, said life is all about relationships and not where one sleeps.

The man appeared in a now-viral video posted on TikTok by Steven Ndukwu.

The Oyinbo man said he does not pay any rent in the Makoko slum. Photo credit: TikTok/@stevenndukwu.

In the short clip, the man is seen in Makoko, telling Steven that he does not pay any rent for the house he is living in.

Oyinbo man says he is loved in Makoko

He said the people in Makoko love him, hence his decision to live in the slum.

Steven posted the video with the caption:

"If you are tired of paying rent, you can move here!"

He opened his apartment and showed the interiors. The house looks as simple as possible.

The video has impressed many Nigerians, who said they admire the man's humility.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Oyinbo man chooses to live in Makoko slum

@Michael Fad said:

"The richest guy in Makoko is not a Nigerian."

@Adeferrari commented:

"Part of me just tells me gold or diamonds dey Makoko."

@Vicker said:

"Bro Are you sure there is no mineral Resources present in Makoko? There’s no smoke without fire."

@DR. AKIN said:

"I would like to meet this man; I would like to introduce a sustainability design for the people of Makoko, and secure huge funding for them."

@B$Movies commented:

"The way Makoko water dey black, I suspect something dey inside that water."

