A Nigerian lady has caused quite a stir on social media as she showed off phones she seized at church

The young lady, who is an usher, said she derives great joy from seizing phones from church members

Mixed reactions have trailed her video as many internet users tackled the Adeleke University student

A female usher, identified as Vickie, has sent social media into a frenzy after she displayed phones she seized at church.

The Adeleke University student proudly showed the phones which were put in a plastic bowl, saying she gets great joy from seizing them.

She said it gives her so much joy. Photo Credit: @vickieknowsbetter

Source: TikTok

"They will na eye me and be hissing, i sha know say you no fit beat me," she captioned her video.

Vickie showcase did not sit well with many people as they tackled her. The video has amassed 289k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People came for her

UGONAYA said:

"Nawa ohh I trust my church boys see them go off that gen u go tell us where e dey for Bible Mk we no press phone for church."

Bîg Sâshâ said:

"Omo where that church dey make I come I go press phone make I see if you fit collect am full church service go dey on hold make I show you small."

Black_prince said:

"Pastor go just dey podium hear kpaaaaii congregation go quiet. Madam usher go chop anointing asap."

Patrick Chima said:

"Usher never even tell me to sit for front na to seize my phone."

swizzbanks said:

"Until you misplace person phone or person take another person phone, you go swear under AC."

Frown said:

"Me: Do where’s my iPhone 15 pro max?

"Usher: I thought you collected it immediately after service."

Superior interior designer said:

"Is all fun and games till you misplace an iPhone 15 Pro max."

Pastor disappears with 52 phones after crusade

In another related report, a pastor had reportedly disappeared with 52 phones after a crusade.

As reported by The Nation, no fewer than 52 Android and iPhones belonging to members who attended the five-day crusade were allegedly carted away by Pastor Abraham.

Some victims recounted that the cleric told them God led him from Gambia to Ibadan to stage the crusade.

Church member stops usher from taking his phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a church member had refused to give an usher his phone.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the usher could be seen trying to collect the phone from the church member because the latter was operating the gadget during service.

While the church member held on to his phone, the usher was adamant on seizing it and he could be seen dancing to the praise and worship song.

Source: Legit.ng