A man has made headlines for dropping a whopping 1 million Dollars from a helicopter and allowing people to pick the money.

In a widely circulated video, the man, Kazma Kazmitch, said what he did represented the first real money rain in the world.

A crowd gathered to pick up the money after it was dropped. Photo credit: Instagram/@kazma_kazmitch

In the clip, Kazam dropped off the 1 million Dollars from the heli in the town of Lysa Nad Lahem in the Czech Republic.

The money was scattered above and made its way to the ground, where a crowd of people were already waiting.

People gather to pick 1 million Dollars dropped by Czech influencer Kazma Kazmitch

Three helicopters hovered above, but only one had a container of money attached to it with a rope.

When the container was opened, the money scattered like leaves. Many of his fans came to the scene with bags, and they helped themselves with cash.

He captioned the video:

"The first real MONEY RAIN in the world! $1.000.000 dropped from a helicopter in the Czech Republic and no one has died or got injured."

Kazma first required his fans to solve a code presented in his movie, "Onemanshow: The Movie," before they would qualify to attend.

However, no one was able to solve the code, so he sent out emails to registered participants. The email contained the coordinates of the location where he would drop the money by 6 am, Times of India reports.

The 1 million Dollars he dropped at the location is N795 million in today's exchange rate.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as man drops 1 million Dollars from a helicopter

@kayagtyvlt1 asked:

"When do are you coming to Uganda?"

@Roaming Julius said:

"In Uganda, you won't pick a thing. Museveni would cut off the whole area."

@Savilito said:

"For Nigeria, before the money go reach ground money don finish for air."

