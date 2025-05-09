Vice President Shettima arrives in Owerri to flag off the 2025 Hajj flight, marking a historic first international departure from Imo Airport

The Vice President is warmly received by Governor Uzodimma and senior officials, as the collaboration between NAHCON and the state government is highlighted

The inaugural flight departs with 315 pilgrims from Imo, Abia, and Bayelsa States set for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage

Owerri, Imo state - Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri for the official flag-off of the inaugural 2025 Hajj flight.

The event, held on Friday, May 9, marks the first-ever international departure from Imo State’s airport.

This was disclosed by the Vice President's spokesperson, Stanley Nkwocha via his official X on Friday, May 9.

The move was however met with a warm reception by Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma, along with other senior government officials.

The Vice President’s arrival comes as part of the government's efforts to enhance accessibility and streamline the Hajj pilgrimage process for Nigerians.

Shettima was welcomed with fanfare and excitement, as the flight represents a significant milestone for Imo State, and by extension, the region.

Flagging off the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage flight

The primary purpose of Shettima’s visit was to inaugurate the first international flight from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, which will carry 315 pilgrims from Imo, Abia, and Bayelsa States to Mecca for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

The flight is operated by Air Peace, a Nigerian airline that has partnered with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to ensure a smooth and efficient departure for the pilgrims.

This inaugural flight serves as a historical moment for the region, as it opens up new opportunities for international air travel and pilgrimage from Imo state.

Collaboration between NAHCON and Imo State Government

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has partnered with the Imo State Government to oversee the Hajj flight programme.

This collaboration underscores the federal and state governments’ commitment to improving pilgrimage arrangements for Nigerians.

The significance of the event for Imo and beyond

The successful launch of the inaugural Hajj flight from Io marks a significant development for the state, showcasing its growing infrastructure and its ability to serve as a hub for international travel.

This achievement is expected to have a lasting impact on Imo’s economy, particularly in areas such as tourism, logistics, and aviation.

As the Hajj pilgrimage departs, the collaboration between NAHCON, the Imo State Government, and Air Peace signifies a positive step toward greater efficiency in pilgrimage facilitation.

This successful launch could pave the way for further international flights from Imo State, enhancing the state's connectivity with the world.

