Young Adelaja Ewawunmi faced stigmatization and mockery from neighbours and friends due to her skin condition

The 20-year-old has however learnt to embrace her skin and is breaking grounds as an editorial model and video vixen

Ewawunmi shared in a new video one of the most embarrassing moments of her life which involved a cream vendor

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Rising from the ashes of stigmatization and mockery, a young Nigerian lady is living her dream and inspiring people on social media.

Adelaja Ewawunmi has freckles and vitiligo that has given her skin a mixed look. The 20-year-old said she had initially covered it up with make-up but developed courage with time.

Ewawunmi is doing well for herself as a video vixen and editorial model Photo Credit: @i_am_ewawunmi

Source: Instagram

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Ewawunmi said she still cannot explain where the courage and love for her skin came from.

She stated that her mother had spent heavily on medications and treatment for the restoration of her skin but gave up and came to accept that it may be a permanent condition.

Presently, the lady models for international brands and is also a video vixen.

An incident she will never forget

Ewawunmi recounted her experience with a cream vendor who thought she was a spirit.

According to the editorial model, she had gone to purchase cream at the woman's shop only to be directed to leave the shop premises on the premise that creams cannot be sold to a non-human.

All attempt to assure the woman that she was human fell on deaf ears. This the young lady said,is one of the most touching moments in her life as one with vitiligo.

Mayoclinic described vitiligo as a disease that causes loss of skin colour in patches. Treatment may improve the appearance of the skin but doesn't provide a cure.

Social media users rally support for her

Nigerians hailed her courage as they thought she looked beautiful.

@fokelola wrote:

"Your confidence and smile is so infectious. Keep being who you are. Your are so beautiful. Add a very good sunscreen to your daily regimen and watch how you'd continue to dazzle. There is no cure for ignorance; just avoid such people."

@jnifawalker said:

"Your skin is flawless. I know how you feel.. My skin is covered with freckles but I love them. I use to hate them when I was younger."

@claireriksen commented:

"She has a beautiful skin . Freckles and vitiligo is not bad as people tag it . But as a therapist I think she still needs skincare cause I spotted sunburn on her sides . Sunburn can be treated so that she can have a completely even skin with those beautiful freckles."

@juli_lluv reacted:

"You're beautiful darling. Keep believing in your self and keep doing you."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Beautiful nurse with vitiligo speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that about a beautiful nurse whose black skin has been covered by the vitiligo skin condition.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Enam indicated that she now helps people to also fight against the stigma that people suffer due to their condition, mentioning that it has not been an easy journey at all.

Almost throughout her life, Enam has had to put up with people looking strangely at her and at worse, avoiding any form of contact with her as though she had a contagious disease like COVID-19.

Enam attended basic school at Keta Anlo State School after which she later went to Keta Business Senior High School and subsequently had her tertiary education at Keta Nursing and Midwifery training college.

Source: Legit