A trending photo of a teacher's remark on a student's examination sheet has gone viral on social media

The further mathematics teacher advised the student to withdraw from school and find something else to do

Netizens who saw the tweet reiterated that most teachers could be really brutal in their criticism

A further mathematics teacher recently tackled a student over his poor performance in an examination.

After marking the student's script, the teacher didn't hesitate to bare his heart to the student who disappointed him.

Teacher advises student to withdraw Photo credit: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/ Getty Images, Jessiedoxie/Twitter. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo used for illustration only.

Teacher advises student to withdraw from school

In his , he advised the student to withdraw from school as he saw no green light in his educational pursuit.

"I don't think you can do further maths. Please withdraw", the teacher wrote on the student's result sheet.

Jessie_Doxie shared a photo of the result sheet on Twitter with the caption:

"Teachers can be brutal sometimes."

Reactions as further maths teacher tackles student

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

Ovolee said:

"Abeg I no dey feel too well make una no kee me with laugh."

Chilles said:

"You have no right to tell that to a student. Why so mean?"

Barbara commented:

"Make student withdraw because na you dey pay school fees or wetin?"

Botanist Isonu asked:

"Wetin I just read?"

Red emperor said:

"The result resemble phyna own aje!"

Nguuma asked:

"E shock u?"

Teacher's remark on girl's result sheet

