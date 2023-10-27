A man said he used water to fry chicken, and he showed the procedure in a video that has gone viral

The man insisted that there was no single drop of oil in the frying pan and that the chicken still fried to his desire

Meanwhile, some TikTok users insisted that it was impossible to fry chicken using water, and some said he boiled the chicken instead

A man has said it is possible to fry chicken with just water and not oil, as many are used to.

The man posted a video on TikTok and showed the procedure he went through to achieve a crisp fry.

In the video, the man placed a frying pan on the fire, poured water into it and allowed it to boil.

As the water started boiling, the man carefully dropped his chunks of chicken into the water and allowed it to continue boiling.

As the chicken boiled, he poured different types of seasonings into it. He allowed the water to dry up and then covered the frying pan.

When he finally brought out the chicken, the chunks looked crunchy. He said since he learned how to fry with water, he had abandoned oil. However, some of his followers doubted him, and others declared that he boiled the chicken. The video was posted by @fyruta.

TikTok users react as man says he fried chicken with water

@Adriaan_M said:

"Everybody so creative."

@lyssa webb said:

"Congratulations! We old-timers called that boiled chicken."

@mirrorimagevaletsuk said:

"So you just made chicken curry."

@Kyo758 commented:

"By the way, guys, that's called stewed chicken."

@Ja’MericanBoy said:

"Wow, you made some boiled chicken- talented."

@user5860397381945 said:

"That is the sound of it burning. It is cooked and not fried."

@sd300 commented:

"There is a little bit of ginger and garlic that's chicken curry."

