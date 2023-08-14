A Nigerian mother recommended her son for a job after he completed his National Youth Service Corps

The mother works as a cleaner at a company, and she recommended her son for an opening which came up

The woman's son attended the interview, passed all the tests and got his appointment letter in the presence of his mother

The cleaner saw the job opening and thought to recommend her son.

The young man just finished NYSC, and his mother recommended him for a job opening. Photo credit: Twitter/@africanfactszone.

Source: Twitter

Her son attended the interview and did the administered test. He passed all the stages.

It was a moment of joy when the young man got his appointment letter in the presence of his mother.

Graduate gets job where his mum works as a cleaner

The mother was full of smiles when she saw that her son got the job.

The moment was captured by a person who works in the same company. It was later reposted on Twitter by African Facts Zone.

A caption on the photo reads:

"This cleaner in our office who recommended her son (just completed NYSC) for an opening. He passed the test and interviews and just got his appointment letter. You need to see how wide her smile is. God bless our mothers."

Reactions from Twitter users as man gets job after NYSC

@FavIked said:

"They’re the only human that can love you unconditionally. Bless them."

@MrFLAIR10 commented:

"Now the mom will enjoy the fruits of her labour and rest too."

@Olahunts said:

"Brought tears to my eyes this early morning. Kind of juice I needed for a Monday morning."

@DarreySmuse said:

"Hope she stops the cleaning job afterwards. Because it won't be just normal hustle anymore if her son is working in the place she sweeps. Just a thought."

Source: Legit.ng