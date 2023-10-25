A lady has shared her journey of combating acne and blemishes with a skincare routine costing less than N1,000

A young lady has stunned netizens with the transformation of her face in a TikTok video.

The lady with the handle @gigi_herrlich shared her experience of finding a skincare product priced under N1,000 that she claims resolved her acne issues.

Lady shares amazing transformation of her face Photo credit: @gigi_herlich/TikTok.

Lady's acne prone face shows drastic improvement

In an impressive video, she showcased her raw and unfiltered face under different lighting conditions, demonstrating the positive results she achieved after using a particular soap.

She said:

“POV: You found a skincare product of less than N1,000 that solved your acne problem. After using soap. This is my face now, raw and unfiltered in different lighting conditions.”

Mixed reactions from netizens trail video of lady's facial transformation

Netizens had varying reactions to Gigi_herrlich's TikTok video. Some users supported her claims, stating that the affordable product had also worked wonders for their skin.

On the other hand, some expressed disappointment, mentioning that the same product worsened their skin conditions.

Other TikTok users expressed interest in obtaining the skincare product mentioned by Gigi_herrlich.

@Mama reacted:

“My own jam soap is not jamming.”

@Ayomide commented:

“I have been using for almost a month nothing changed or it becoming worse sef.”

@Zowie blaq reacted:

“Who's in ph? I could help you get it, it works tho. Currently using the rice milk.”

@jokee said:

"I am definitely trying this."

@addannnaya wrote:

"Oh my God I used this before and it gave me glass skin. But couldn't find anymore had to change."

@Baehelen said:

“Which of the jam soap is good for acne prone oily skin.”

@Dabere Ifeanacho reacted:

“I stay in Asaba, please can I get it and how much is the way bill.”

@Nana reacted:

“Are you in lagos? how much do you sell please?”

@Kikitommy commented:

“Honestly, jam soap is the bomb. I stopped using it early this year and then I started battling with sunburn, na TikTok Remind me oo I just ran back.”

Watch the video below:

