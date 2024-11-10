Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Nigeria's new Minister of State for Housing, says his appointment aims to help APC win Kano State in 2027 elections

Ata pledged to make frequent trips to Kano to strengthen APC’s influence, especially in Kano Central

His remarks have sparked mixed reactions online, with critics accusing him of prioritizing politics over governance

Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Nigeria's new Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, declared that his appointment is part of a mission to secure Kano State for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Ata made the statement during his first official visit to Kano following his swearing-in, expressing gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for entrusting him with the position.

He described his appointment as primarily a political strategy to bring Kano State back under APC control, Daily Trust reported.

Ata explained:

“My appointment was mainly for political reason. APC has lost Kano State, and now it will take Kano State. The main problem is the Kano Central, and I am from there.”

The minister went on to emphasize his commitment to this mission, indicating that he would make frequent trips to Kano to ensure that APC’s influence in the state is strengthened before the next general election.

He said:

“Even as a minister, I will continue to sit in this Ward. We are going to work very hard to see that APC gains control of Kano State by 2027.”

Ata further expressed his appreciation to President Tinubu, stating that his appointment is for the people of Kano and Nigeria, not just a personal advancement, Vanguard reported.

Nigerians question Ata’s priorities

His statement has ignited strong reactions on X, with many expressing both approval and disapproval.

@spirit124 said:

"Well time again we have agreed that we are all cowards,so they can anything on us however they want and they know 2 packets of spaghetti will elevate them to sainthood."

@Olasunkanmiiiii said:

"He appoints Bianca Ojukwu to get Southeast votes. He appoints this for Kano votes.

"He appoints MC Oluomo for thuggery against 2027. He's playing politics with governance. He chooses his reelection over the lives of the masses. There is severe hunger in d land but he doesn't care."

@Dambatta_1 said:

"What he's saying here is that he wasn't appointed base on merit but for political gain. Wow! This statement alone is more than enough for the president to show him the exit way."

"Tinubu's bothered about 2027, not security": PDP bigwig says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a senior figure in the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Gbe Benjamin Orduen, has sharply criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration, accusing it of prioritising political consolidation over addressing the nation’s critical security challenges.

Despite campaign promises to improve security, Orduen argued there has been no substantial improvement as insecurity continues to grip the country.

