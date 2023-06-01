An artist purchased a mansion and decided to stand it apart from mansions around the world by having it entirely doodled

The young man used 2,296 pens, 401 cans of spray paint and 286 bottles of drawing paint to doodle every inch and item in the six-bedroom property

A video showing the interior of the unique mansion has left many impressed while others raised concerns

Artist Sam Cox popularly known as Mr Doodle has continued to shock people with his doodle mansion.

In 2019, Sam purchased a six-bedroom neo-Georgian mansion in the quaint town of Tenterden, Kent, UK at £1.35m (over N776.7 million) and set out to fulfill his lifelong dream of transforming his house into a 'doodle-verse'.

Artist covers every inch of his six-bedroom mansion. Photo Credit: Mr Doodle

Source: Facebook

DailyMail reports that the world-renowned artist used a total of 2,296 pen nibs, 401 cans of spray paint, 286 bottles of drawing paint and 900 litres of emulsion over a period of two years to achieve his dream mansion look.

He gave netizens a tour of his doodle house with a video of it via his verified Facebook page. For the interior, Sam said he used black acrylic paint and a bingo marker-pen in four different sizes, while spray paints were used for the outside.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

All the surfaces have been lacquered to ensure they do not fade.

''The completion of the house is just the beginning of my childhood dream to doodle the entire planet and to encourage the art world to recognise doodles as an art form.

''I am so excited that my doodles now have a permanent home in the UK.,'' he told KentOnline.

Reactions on social media

Bruuklynn Danieelle said:

"If I did this I'd have some color. Everything is so simplistic. There's nothing in the house!! Also, it would make my anxiety SO BAD. It's too busy for me. But however to each their own, it's very cool to look at and if it makes him happy that's all that matters."

Rohail Ahmed Sheikh said:

"I love this, love your work man.

"It's a masterpiece.

"But not healthy to live in this house."

Fiona Hetherington said:

"WOWsers! I can't even imagine how many painstakingly hours you put in to making your amazing home. "

Sophie Salinas Stegelitz said:

"I would love to purchase furniture with your designs on it. Some chairs, sofas, even tiles with your artistic style would be awesome to have! Doodle house is a great achievement! For all of our eyes to feast!"

Jeneine Tate said:

"It is certainly a masterpiece it's beautiful one of a kind and very unique￼ but it’s a little too busy for me and it made me a little dizzy I have to have some color it must have taken him days even months to do that artwork he is very happy with it and I’m happy for him and his family."

Nigerian man builds house with plastic bottles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had built a three-bedroom house with 14,800 plastic bottles.

Explaining the process of building the house, Ahmed said workers filled the plastic bottles with sand and linked them at the neck by an intricate network of strings.

He said the building is the first in sub-Saharan Africa, adding that it is cheaper to build because the building materials are available on the streets and trash dump centres. The house has three rooms, a toilet and a kitchen.

Source: Legit.ng