A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom has declared that the UK is not for people who are weakhearted

In a video that has gone viral, the man said one month's rent in the UK could rent a house for an entire year in Nigeria

The video sparked reactions among TikTok users, many of whom agreed with the assertion, but some disagreed

In a video posted by Demopumpin, the man was seen making mental calculations about the cost of accommodation in the UK.

The man lamented the high cost of accommodation in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@demopumpin.

Demopumpin declared that living in the UK is not for those with weak hearts because of the accommodation cost.

He wondered why the rent in the UK is so high compared to Nigeria.

The man wondered if it was better for him to return to Nigeria or remain in the UK.

A check online by Legit.ng revealed that an average one-bedroom apartment in London goes for 2000 pounds per month, which is over N1.9 million.

While many people agreed with him that the cost of accommodation is high in the UK, others said the salary there is also very high.

Reactions as man compare accommodation cost in Nigeria and UK

Wonderboy asked:

"How can your one month's salary in the UK be someone's two-year savings in Nigeria?"

@user622126580390 said:

"One year rent for Lekki. Because the money I pay for a room per month in East London can start a business for someone in Nigeria. The thing is too much."

@Correct Dude said:

"One year rent for three bedrooms in Nigeria is 1 room rent in the UK."

