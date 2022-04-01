A search may yet be underway for a man who was spotted stealing an outdoor lampholder in broad daylight

Closed-circuit television (CCTV)captured the moment the man with a big sack bag approached the building and removed the lampholder

Without wasting further time, he moved on as though nothing happened after successfully committing the crime

Video surveillance popularly known as closed-circuit television (CCTV) has caught a man in the act of stealing from a building.

The CCTV footage was shared by @lindaikejiblogofficial on the social media platform, Instagram and sparked a debate among Nigerians on the net.

The man committed the crime hastily. Photo Credit: Marco VDM, Instagram/@lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Getty Images

The man with a big sack bag hung on his shoulder got to the building and immediately went for the outdoor light lampholder on the fence.

After expertly removing it, he quickly put it in the sack bag and left the scene like he was never there.

A woman believed to be an occupant of the residence the crime happened said they're yet to unravel the identity of the thief.

As if watching his antics for a while, the woman assured that the thief would surely come back.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@goldbaby17 said:

"I traveled few weeks ago to visit my parents. I noticed the well in our compound was open and I asked why? I was told that the Hausa boys who pick metals, removed the metal cover and went away. They operate mid-morning when people have gone to work. I paid a bricklayer to construct the cover with cement and rod... Let me see how they'll carry this one."

@official.dubem said:

"Omo everyday they keep complaining about the government when even the citizens are not normal too."

@female__alphaa said:

"All this iron condemn guys ehn ..... they do this a lot, my mum even told me to always send them away if I see them around my house...they will open the dustbin outside pour everything on the flour just to find iron and leave it like that and go."

@ralph_newrevelation said:

"You see all these Aboki's that moves around with large sack,in the name of picking empty cans.Fear them and chase them out of your area.They no the take eye ️ see iron or aluminum."

