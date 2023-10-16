A Nigerian man, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar, has won a global price because of his contribution to global health

A Nigerian man has won the 2023 Roux Prize, which is awarded to scholars who made contributions to global health.

The scholar, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar, clinched the prize, which is worth $100,000 (about N76 million).

Professor Abubakar works as the Dean of the Faculty of Population Health Sciences at the University College, London.

The Roux Prize is awarded by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine.

What is Professor Abubakar's contribution to public health?

The director of IHME, Chris Murray, said Professor Abubakar has made immense contributions to public health and that his works have benefited millions of people, Premium Times reports.

His words:

“His expertise and advocacy have directly affected policy implementation and the lives of millions of people. The world of public health is a stronger place because of his ongoing contributions and commitment to change."

On his part, Professor Abubakar said:

“What drives me each day is the firm belief that the existence of health inequalities is not a given – it is within our reach to eliminate inequitable access to care if we work collectively to improve the lives and conditions of the most disadvantaged among us.

“My career veered to population health after witnessing the ravaging effect of HIV and other infections on my patients. As a young doctor, I distinctly remember patients arriving in my ward and dying of a preventable form of meningitis. Most of these patients were too poor and had been failed by society.

“I believe my subsequent achievements and persistent commitment to medicine and public health had a lot to do with the contrast I have seen all my life: what is possible with levels of opportunity and wealth and the unfairness of outcomes.”

