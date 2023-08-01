An intelligent student has surprised many people online with his composure after he lost an election in his school

The boy said he was not angry with himself that he lost but that the situation taught him important things in life

Many people who listened to his well-spoken English wondered why people never voted for him in the election

A boy who lost his prefectship election in his school spoke after the loss. With much confidence, the kid said the loss had taught him many things.

He said he would have to return and work more on his conviction skill. The student added that he realised that there are either losers or winners in any contest.

A kid who lost his school election said he would learn how to contest better next time. Photo source: rockitallby_duroandelle

Source: TikTok

Confident boy with well-spoken English

Many people who listened to him speak good English said he would be a politician in the future. In his words, he said:

"Although I lost, I'm not upset with myself. I'm upset a little but...I'll learn how to convince people better, and I have also learnt that in life there are two things: winners and losers."

His video was shared by @rockitallby_duroandelle.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Great Ike said:

"They will not vote for him bcos he will write those who will speak Twi in the classroom."

HighSim said:

"Some of my uni friends cannot speak English confidently like this."

Surewin wondered:

"Why didn't they vote for this genius? He us naturally intelligent."

joel woters said:

"He lost because he is going to disturb we the twi speakers in class, it would difficult to communicate with him."

NBA-EASY said:

"Future President Hopefully."

Rittenhouse said:

"Am sure they didn't vote for him because they see him as too knowing."

augustineadu515 said:

"I can see the spirit of politics dwelling in him in future I swear."

user4501250392162 said:

"He speaks good English intelligent boy.I pray for favor in everything you do .ur future is bright."

