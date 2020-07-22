A photo has ressurfaced on social media showing four babies who were delivered by two mothers who are twin sisters

A photo trending on social media shows four babies who were delivered by two mothers who are twins.

The four babies were separately delivered as twins just a few hours apart by the two twin sisters who also got married on the same day.

The twin brothers are also married to twin sisters. Photo credit: TheCable Lifestyle.

Fathers of the babies are also twins

One other thing that has stunned the public about the babies is that their fathers are also twin brothers.

The father of the babies are named Sa’ad and Sa’eed Yusuf and the got married to the twin sisters who are the mothers of the babies.

The pair, identified as Sa’ad and Sa’eed Yusuf, were pictured in a frame with their babies.

The twin babies were born on different dates, 48 hours apart

Reports circulating online said they recently gave birth and that it was on the same day, but in a chat with TheCable Lifestyle, one of the fathers said it happened in 2015 and that the babies were welcomed on separate dates.

While Sa’ad’s wife gave birth to twin girls on June 15, that of Sa’eed delivered the boys on June 17.

Both wives had to be delivered of their babies through caesarean section.

Sa'ad said: “I wonder why people change the format of a story without getting in touch with the persons involved. The thing is that we’re twins, and we gave birth to twins. We’re both also married to twins. Reports that they were all born on the same date is wrong.

“Even if we would have wished they were all born on the same day, we can’t change the destiny of such. We couldn’t do that one. Because all the mothers underwent cesarean section.

“There was a two-day space between the two twins. When people spoke of this on social media, they made it sound like it happened yesterday."

See the new tweet below:

Reactions as twin sisters give birth to twins

@ChinonduW said:

"I tap from this testimony in Jesus' name amen."

@AlfredTalks commented

"If these babies are accidentally mixed up, that's all. I would recommend tagging them else... Congratulations to them."

@Emsolabi_ng said:

"Wow! This is wonderful! May God bless the babies and parents."

