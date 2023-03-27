A married Nigerian lady held nothing back as she blasted herself online after seeing her replacement

According to her, she found out her husband had been chatting with the woman and secretly visited the woman's workplace

What she saw not only blew her away but made the lady absolve her husband of any blame and make her more determined to make things right

A Nigerian lady put herself on full blast after secretly visiting the lady her husband had been chatting with whom she tagged 'her replacement.'

She said she went through the conversation between the woman and her husband and decided to visit the woman at her workplace.

The lady said she is the problem. Photo Credit: @geeneeposh

Source: TikTok

The lady said she was shocked by what she saw. Praising her replacement, she said the woman was not only beautiful to behold but dressed elegantly and was also curvaceous.

She added that the woman also spoke sound English. On getting home, the lady said she resolved not to fight her husband over it and instead put the blame on herself.

She absolved her husband of any blame

Judging herself before her TikTok viewers, the lady said she has not plaited her hair since January and was always on wrapper in the house and thought her husband was okay with it since he never complained.

She vowed to turn a new leaf and advised women to learn from her mistakes.

Social media reactions

Beauty said:

"Put ur wig on too and come out, other men will also be dying for you too. Let married men and women learn to be contented with their partners."

NYGunner said:

"We don't need to see our wives sleeping with tights way una dey wear 7 times before washing them."

Domeb said:

"The truth is that any man that can't provide & tell his wife to step up her game is actually not man enough & when he steps out, he becomes a he goat."

Gentle spirit said:

"Many people particularly the ladies didn't get the message this beautiful lady is passing across. Look beautiful for your husband always."

Krys fortune said:

"Once they marry your replacement you see her looking worse than you think you look at home. Not saying you shouldn't take care of yourself tho but..."

Source: Legit.ng