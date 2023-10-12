Oga Sabinus, the comedian, has revealed why he cut off his signature dreadlock and went on a low cut

The funny man said he was on a low cut when he hit fame and wants to return to his old looks to reason well

His explanation has stirred hilarious reactions from people online, with many expressing different views on it.

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, the skit maker known as Oga Sabinus, has generated reactions over his reason for cutting off his signature dreadlocks.

In a video sighted by Legit. ng, Sabinus was asked by a journalist why he cut off his dreadlocks.

Reacting, the comedian said the hair makes him feel as if he is carrying a heavy load.

He added that he might be able to reason well now that he is on a low cut.

Sabinus gives reason for going on low cut Photo Credit @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Oga Sabinus says low cut brought him fame

The skit maker said he hit fame when rocking low cut before trying out dreadlocks.

Speaking further, he said he decided to rebrand a few years ago and tried dreadlocks.

The entertainer, however, said he got tired of his new look and decided to go back to his old haircut.

Fans react to Oga Sabinus' reason for cutting off his hair

Reactions have trailed Oga Sabinus's reasons for going on a low cut. Here are some of the responses below.

@temiszn

"E go hard to explain say you dey behind camera o."

@ManLikeKingLeo:

"Nice decision."

@effizzzyy:

"I too like this guy.

@47kasz:

"Baba wanted the grace back."

@JustDirmax:

"Omo i feel him ooo."

@ella_bosslady:

"Na true him talk sha ."

@eyisam_sam:

"Hope u can reduce weight too...Will be nice."

@iam_benjamin22:

"No evidence, U go explain Taya."

@OJessica28:

"Sabinus face is just naturally funny."

@ux_igbo:

"No be chaise."

Oga Sabinus stuns in new looks and cut hair in a video

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mr Funny debuted new looks and shared pictures when he removed his dreadlocks.

He also shared his UK video and how he went to the barbing salon to remove his braids.

He had captioned the video, "Taking off my dread". Many of his fans took to the comment section to react to the videos and his new looks.

Source: Legit.ng