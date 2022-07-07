On his first Delta airline flight from the US to Lagos, a flight attendant made it memorable with the way he did the Passenger Announcements (PA)

The Nigerian-born US flight attendant started by making the announcements in English before switching to his mother tongue Yoruba

Applauses from thrilled passengers were louder when he did the PA in Yoruba and pidgin than when he told them it was his first flight

A video of a Nigerian-born US flight attendant doing the Passenger Announcements (PA) in three languages has excited Nigerians.

Nigerian actor Muyiwa Ademola popularly known as Authentic shared the video on his verified Instagram page with a caption that partly read, "This is beautiful! Naija No Dey Carry Last ! We are super proud of you. Best wishes always bro."

He did the PA in three languages. Photo Credit: @authenticmuy

Source: Instagram

Taking hold of the public address system on the Atlanta, US to Lagos Delta airline flight, the flight attendant enjoined passengers to relax and enjoy the trip, while announcing that it was his first.

He also informed them that the flight will last an hour and 30 minutes.

Passengers celebrated his feat with cheers and applause.

To their surprise, the man who introduced himself as a Nigerian-born, did the PA in Yoruba and pidgin languages.

This excited the passengers even more as they hailed him.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@aishalawal693_omo_oba said:

"I want to do the same thing please I can speak English, Yoruba and french too."

@molahrahh said:

"I just love Nigerians doing great everywhere we are in the world.This really makes me happy."

@oseretunde said:

"Nigerians are doing very great over the world our main problems is wrong leadership."

@toluwanisings said:

"If you are a yoruba guy,if you can’t speak your language,no matter how fluent your English is…wo I no Dey respect dembut you see those who can speak their language and also speak English fluently heennnI Dey always give dem."

@adeolaoginni41 said:

"Wow I'm very happy to hear that lomode ati lagbaI can't wait to fly with him when ever I want to come to Nigeria."

