Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, received a heartwarming surprise when a fan delivered a large frame to her

Overwhelmed with emotions, Hilda began shedding tears of joy and excitement at Mari’s gesture

Hilda's reaction touched the hearts of netizens who praised both the thoughtful gesture and Hilda's kind nature

A Nigerian lady with the handle @symplymari on TikTok surprised Nigerian chef Hilda Baci with a large frame.

The kind gesture left Hilda overwhelmed with emotions as she expressed her excitement upon seeing the gift.

Hilda Baci in tears as lady gifts her photo frame Photo credit: @symplymari/TikTok

The special frame undoubtedly held great significance for Hilda as it evoked a strong emotional response.

She wrote;

“Frame delivering to @hildabaci from Abeokuta to Lagos.”

Mari receives accolades for gifting Hilda Baci a frame

Netizens took to the comments section to shower Mari with praise for her kind gesture.

They acknowledged the thoughtfulness behind delivering the frame to Hilda and commended her for recognizing Hilda's compassionate nature.

Additionally, they highlighted Hilda's tendency to get emotional, emphasizing the impact she has on others with her genuine and caring personality.

Reactions as Hilda Baci breaks down in tears after a fan gifted her

Social media users have stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

@Adure commented:

“Why Hilda Dey always Dey emotional.”

@Thatgirlw reacted:

“Good joy dear Hilda is such a sweet soul.”

@Obanleowo Anvoluwapo Akanji reacted:

“Well done mama.”

@NOT HENRY said:

“Doh ohh my friend Pele.”

@Shopwith _bigsimz reacted:

“Well done.”

@Olaiya Hamed Abolore commented:

“It's worth the stress.”

@Kim k reacted:

“Saw you today good job hun.”

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci in tears as she speaks with fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending video of Hilda Baci crying during a live video session with her fans has gotten tongues wagging.

The emotional video showed the popular chef speaking to her fans with tears rolling out of her eyes. At one point, she burst into prayers and began praying with her fans.

Netizens who watched the video joined in the prayers while some advised her to be strong. Hilda Baci broke the world record for the longest cooking hours after cooking for about 100 hours in Lagos state. However, she is yet to be certified by Guinness World Records.

Source: Legit.ng