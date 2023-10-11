A heartwarming video on TikTok shows a little girl named Michelle imitating her father who stammers

In the video, Michelle innocently suggested that her father might be a young child learning to speak straight

Netizens have acknowledged the father's love for his daughter, which overshadows any hurt caused by her innocent imitation

In an intriguing video shared on TikTok, a little girl, Michelle, was seen mimicking her father's pattern of speaking.

Unaware of what stammering is, Michelle innocently suggested that her father might still be a small child who hasn't learned to speak straight yet.

A video showed the girl mimicking her father and attempting to stammer exactly the way he does while speaking.

While stammering, she said:

“My daddy doesn’t always talk straight maybe he is still a small kid that has not learnt straight words.”

Reactions trail funny video of girl stammering like dad

The video quickly gained attention and touched the hearts of viewers who watched the clip.

Netizens flooded the comments section of the video, acknowledging the father's unwavering love for his daughter.

They applauded the father's ability to overlook any negative feelings and expressed admiration for his love which overshadowed any potential harm caused.

@modernshittu reacted:

“The father will feel hurt but his love for his daughter will overshadow everything so he can't react.”

@Michael said:

“It's a family thing no one should interfere.”

@ijele said:

“She said maybe he's still a small kid that has not learnt straight star word.”

@yomiedu E said:

“This is a lesson to parent. The only person that can disrespect you and you can never see it as a disrespect are ur children am sure if nah the mama.”

@Arowolo Yusuf said:

“Omo buruku lofe yal Haa! This is going to be too much for dad to bear na.”

@Ozilrab said:

“Why do I feel like the father would be hurt but has to brave up because she's just a child.”

