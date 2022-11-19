A woman has tackled netizens for attacking a married pregnant woman who had an intense session with her pastor

Speaking via a recent post, the woman claimed to be one of the women who benefitted from sleeping with the pastor

According to the mother of two, she was only able to give birth to her children after sleeping with a pastor

A mother of two has revealed how sleeping with a pastor helped her to get children of her own.

She made the confession while slamming netizens who attacked a pregnant married woman for sleeping with a pastor in her matrimonial home.

Sharing her confession to Ngozi Lovelyn on Facebook, she said she had her two children after sleeping with her pastor.

In her words:

"Do not put your mouth in things you have no understanding about. I am one of the women who benefited from sleeping with the pastor. Some pastors carry anointing. I was ttc woman for 7 years and I was introduced to a man who is my god on earth in form of a pastor. He changed my life and I am rejoicing today.

"I slept with him and he told me that my womb is open. That when I get home, I should sleep with my husband. And I did today I am a mother. When I tried conceiving the second one, the enemy came again. My pastor said no worry.

"We did it again, I went back home and slept with my pastor. I'm a mother of two wonderful kids. A boy and a girl. Do not insult any woman."

Social media reactions

Christiana Abraham said:

"That means the children are for your pastor not from your husband."

Edoror wrote:

"The children are for your pastor. Who answered the prayers? You could have done it with any other man, since your husband has problem."

Sochima Prudent reacted:

"Jesus I can't believe I just read this anyways madam nobody is judging u but know very well that those children belong to your so called pastor so better pray for karma not to visit you and expose u."

Annabel Umoh added:

"And you think your husband is the father of those children abi?God will judge you and your pastor."

