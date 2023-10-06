A lady has gone viral after pranking her African mother about staying with her boyfriend for two days

In the chat, her mother responded sarcastically by asking her to stay till the next month if possible

Many netizens in the comments section reacted with funny messages about her mother’s sarcastic response

In a TikTok video, a user with the handle @favourr_r leaked her WhatsApp conversation with her African mother.

In the chat, she lied to her mother that she wouldn't be returning home as she planned to stay with her boyfriend for two days.

Girl pranks mum about spending two days with boyfriend Photo credit: @favourr_r/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The playful caption read:

"POV: I Pranked my African Mum that I'm going to stay with my boyfriend for two days."

Mother reacts sarcastically as daughter pranks her with visit to boyfriend's house

Favourr_r's mother responded to her prank message with sarcastic comments, asking her daughter to stay as long as possible and claiming that she wasn't waiting for her.

She said:

"I laugh, you are not at home. You just want to tell me that I will see you tomorrow or next tomorrow. Okay oh. Make it till next week or next month. I’m not even waiting for you. No problem, Alright oh."

Reactions as lady pranks African mother with 2 days visit to boyfriend's house

Netizens found her mother's sarcastic reply amusing and reacted to it with comments of laughter.

@Osamudiame said:

“There will be a lot of problems when you return home.”

@Theheavens072 reacted:

“Is the "I laugh" for me.”

@YO LO reacted:

“Those laugh wey she dey laugh na evil laugh.”

@Neylo commented:

“That laugh isn't just a laugh.”

@Tomiwa said:

“She said you should make it next week.”

@Muna commented:

“It's the "I laugh" for me.”

@DRIS reacted:

“The sarcasm.”

Nigerian girl regrets pranking her mother after getting slammed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl has shared a hilarious video showing the moment she pranked her mother at home. The girl identified as @philex_cruise on TikTok stained the floor while her mother was mopping.

In the video, the daughter poured her Fanta drink on the floor while her mother was cleaning the house. This provoked her mother, who quickly used the mop to strike her face before she understood it was a prank.

She wrote: “Spilling my drink while my mom is mopping, why is she like this? When she noticed it was a video she smiled, but why did she switch when I turned.” The video has gone viral on social media, with many justifying her mother’s reaction and insisting that she was disrespectful.

Source: Legit.ng