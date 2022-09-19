A talented little girl has been applauded massively online after showing off her hairdressing skills

In a video making the rounds online, the little girl made a 'packing gel' hairstyle on a grown customer

Netizens who viewed the video on Instagram showered praise on her while gushing over the beauty of the hair

A beautiful little girl has earned massive accolades from netizens after her video went viral.

The viral video spotted on Instagram showed the talented girl making an adult's hair in all seriousness.

Little girl shows off hairdressing skills Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Dressed in uniform alongside other hairstylists spotted at the salon, the little girl maintained her focus as she beautified a client's hair.

Reacting to the video, netizens expressed their surprise over her incredible talent at such a young age.

Bcrworldwide shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"Some last born dey house dey drag food, see their mate."

Netizens react to inspiring video

Queenloveth____ wrote:

"Stray bullet don hit my small nyash."

Auth___omolara reacted:

"This kind stylist get way of caressing your stressed brain. Baby gurl keep doing what you are doing I no wan leave here. E dey sweet me join ."

Kelcyie stated:

"Wetin last born do now?"

Kemilade commented:

"Wow she is so good. See the way she is paying rapt attention. My children will definitely learn skills at a young age."

Daerestkim wrote:

"I beg leave my mama last born alone."

Airmeleah asked:

"Wetin we for drag?"

Manneh.m noted:

"Wow I am impressed."

Omowunmi_akintola added:

"U for kuku tag me nah."

Watch the video below:

