A newlywed lady has shared a heartbreaking video of the wrecked keke she entered two days before her wedding

Despite the ghastly accident, the lucky bride wore her luxury wedding gown on her special day

Netizens massively congratulated the bride in the comments section and expressed gratitude to God

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

In a devastating turn of events, @divine_oluebube found herself involved in a car crash just two days before her wedding.

The beautiful lady was on her way to pick up her wedding gown when the unfortunate accident occurred.

Bride survives ghastly accident two days to her wedding Photo credit: @divine_oluebube/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The wrecked keke served as a haunting reminder of the near tragedy she had experienced.

Lucky bride continues with wedding plan despite being involved in tricycle accident

However, undeterred by the mishap, Divine Oluebube decided to wear her luxury wedding gown on her special day.

Sharing the video on TikTok, @divine_oluebube captioned it with the powerful words:

"The Devil failed. I had an accident 2days to my wedding on my way to pick my wedding gown, thank God for my life and I pray the driver survives.”

Reactions as bride survives accident 2 days to wedding

Netizens flooded the comments section with messages of relief and congratulations, acknowledging the mercifulness of God in sparing her life.

@Be_you_ti_ful Onyinye said:

“May I not die at the peak of my blessings.”

@fancybae140 said:

“God is still God he's the greatest congratulations nwaoma more celebrations to you.”

@Chrysteehannah said:

“The wedding gown is something else. So beautiful Thank God you got to wear it.”

@user3858716755811 said:

“God is indeed merciful, congratulations no weapon formed against u shall prosper amen.”

@cynthialove reacted:

“Thank God for your life congratulations dear.”

@Nma said:

“They failed and they'll continue to fail. Amen.”

@MaMa reacted:

“May Nothing happen to me at the close of my good news.”

@ladyG14 reacted:

“Thank God for your life, congratulations.”

Watch the video below:

Couple returning from wedding involved in accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple have seen the end of a beautiful beginning as they got involved in a ghastly motor accident shortly after exchanging marital vows. The yet-to-be identified couple faced death on Lekki-epe expressway on March 18 as their car collided into another, leaving the cars in horrific conditions.

The groom was said to be lying almost lifeless in the car before passers-by gathered up to drag him out of the car. According to reports, the sienna car in which the couple had been riding in collided into a Camry car resulting into a ghastly accident that had many at the scene crying.

According to reports the bride was screaming and crying as people tried their hardest to save the groom who was fighting for his life. The state of the victims are yet to be known and at the time, a lot of people are praying that it turns out well for the couple who were on the verge of starting their lives as husband and wife.

Source: Legit.ng