A soldier has penned down a message to netizens on TikTok over an inappropriate question to soldiers.

In a recent video, the soldier identified as @callme_alexander on TikTok warned people to stop questioning soldiers about how they pull the trigger.

According to him, most people are fond of asking soldiers if they have ever taken anyone's life during their jobs.

He instructed culprits to stop the act and leave soldiers to carry out their duties as assigned to them.

"Have you killed someone before? Please y'all should stop asking soldiers this question", he warned.

Social media reactions

@jeremieeee@ said:

"My wife is a soldier and I can't stop asking her every day. Although she doesn't answer me when I do."

@chib841 wrote:

"I keep asking my man and ur hurts me when he says a lot."

@tiaborj said:

"I asked my wife that same question and she said if I don’t leave from her site I’ll be next."

@richereo said:

"They both pick me and friends but dad did not let me go that Werey go they use me play. I Dey ask him you don kill e go say make I come join first."

@efebankz0 reacted:

"My soldier friends hate this topic because I’ll keep going deeper and deeper with my questions Dey will just change topic sharp."

@dripping_gorgeous007 noted:

"My dad showed I and my siblings the gun wounds on his body, if he didn’t kill, he’d have not survived. I miss him so much."

@victorialugardhas added:

"I was actually my best friend this same question up to hundred times, but I never get replies."

Watch the video below:

Drunk soldier kills army general

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Brigadier General O.A. James, the Director of Finance of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) is dead. A report by Premium Times indicates that the top army officer died on Tuesday night, November 15, from injuries he suffered after a corporal, Abayomi Ebun, hit him with a car.

Sources cited by the newspaper said Corporal Ebun was believed to be drunk. “The general was trekking to his apartment inside the Barracks when he was hit and knocked down by the drunk soldier,” one of the sources was quoted as saying. It was gathered that the soldier who also resides inside the barracks was seen driving recklessly before hitting the senior officer.

The General was rushed to the NAFRC Medical Centre after the incident where he was confirmed dead. Following the tragic incident, Army Corporal Ebun was arrested and is being detained by NAFRC provost marshals investigating the matter. Until his death, Brigadier General James was a senior member of the Nigerian Army Finance Corps.

Source: Legit.ng