A man who is a soldier was thrilled beyond words when his son was also commissioned into the military

In an emotional video, the man and his son, who were dressed in military uniform, saluted each other gallantly

The man said his son has always been very respectful to him since he was born and when he was growing up

A high-ranking soldier was happy when his son also joined the military. The man was seen in a video saying some touching words to his son.

After the son was commissioned as a soldier, he and his father stood face to face as they emotionally saluted each other.

The man said his son, who had just joined the army, had always respected him. Photo credit: Twitter/@Pirtim.

The Twitter video showed the emotional moment between father and son. The father said he watched his son grow into a strong young man.

Soldier emotional as his son joins US military

The man said his son has always respected him since he was born and growing up as a teenager.

He noted that his son always responded to him and others using "yes sir" and "yes ma'am."

The father's voice was filled with joy as he was almost moved to tears watching his son become a soldier.

The video immediately sparked reactions among Twitter users after Fitila posted it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man salutes his son, who is a soldier

@lollylarry1 said:

"I'm sure that baby crying in the background wants to appear in the video."

@lanrehussain commented:

"No be our simple prayers be dis. May our kids be better than us in all good things in life!! No be bad ones."

@Helenmarypikin said:

"I was touched by this."

@omooba_okin said:

"After the salute, I will just resign. Let my son continue taking care of me."

@M_Dundere said:

"I witnessed this live in 2019, same scenario. The father was so proud of his son and gave him one of the best salutes ever."

Source: Legit.ng