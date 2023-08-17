A TikTok video of a woman who welcomed five babies and invited her mum and mother-in-law for the 'omugwo' has gone viral

In the clip, both grandmothers proudly held two babies each while the fifth one slept between them in bed

Omugwo is a traditional Igbo custom for postpartum care by the mother of the wife

A heartwarming TikTok video of a woman who gave birth to five adorable babies and invited both her mum and mother-in-law for 'omugwo' has captured the attention of many viewers.

Omugwo is a traditional Igbo word for postpartum care by the wife's mother, who stays with them for a period to assist with household chores and childcare.

The mothers held the quintuplets with joy. Photo credit: TikTok/ @chidinmamaechi

Source: TikTok

In the short video, both grandmothers were seen proudly holding two of the babies each while the fifth one slept peacefully between them in bed.

The grandmothers looked happy and content as they helped the woman after she delivered five children at once, a rare occurrence.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Mariam_celebrity said:

"U gave dem enough reason not to fight dey willb busy taking care of the babies dey won't notice anything."

@ife_darling wrote:

"The one in the middle be like can I know my offense."

@charlesosikwemhe:

"Congratulations, please pray for me I get exactly this kind of wonder for my wife and I, for my mother and mother-in-law after 12 years of marriage."

@Ebere obi:

"This is how my mom and mom in law will also ome for my omugwo soon...Amen!!"

@Favourite girl:

"God please bless my husband and me because my mother-in-law said she will only come to our house for Omugwo. Congratulations to this wonderful family."

Ex-NYSC member gives birth to quintuplets, three boys & 2 girls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who is an ex-NYSC member had been blessed with quintuplets.

Chidimma Amaechi, from Ebonyi state, welcomed the babies in Awka, Anambra state.

According to a story shared on Facebook by Okoye Ifeoma Obi, the mum welcomed three boys and tw'o girls.

Source: Legit.ng