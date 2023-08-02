A young Nigerian girl received the shock of her life after attempting to prank her mother, who was working at home

In a video shared on TikTok, the girl intentionally spilt a Fanta drink on the floor while her mother was mopping

The furious woman, in her reaction, immediately used the mop to hit her playful daughter on her face

A Nigerian girl has shared a hilarious video showing the moment she pranked her mother at home.

The girl identified as @philex_cruise on TikTok stained the floor while her mother was mopping.

Nigerian girl spills drink on the floor to see mum's reaction Photo credit: @Philex_Cruise/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the daughter poured her Fanta drink on the floor while her mother was cleaning the house.

This provoked her mother, who quickly used the mop to strike her face before she understood it was a prank.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote:

“Spilling my drink while my mom is mopping, why is she like this? When she noticed it was a video she smiled, but why did she switch when I turned.”

Reactions as girl spills drink on the floor to see mum's reaction

The video has gone viral on social media, with many justifying her mother’s reaction and insisting that she was disrespectful.

@Deetula reacted:

“Her smile was mopped.”

@CHINAZAEKPERE said:

“Did you forget you're an African? but sorry sha.”

@Lovella?? said:

“This made me laugh so hard. She mopped your sorrows away.”

@JEWEL OF CROWN said:

“Your mummy is a perfect definition of African parent.”

@Aridon Intl reacted:

“You dey play with Nigeria Mother's, act one and collect two immediately.”

@skye<3 reacted:

“But who sent you?”

@Anny’s secret said:

“The mind u get to even pour the Fanta nai surprise me.”

@somerica commented:

“what my mom can dolike exactly.”

@Emeka two by two reacted:

“Wooow mom well done oo, good for that babe.

@user6478129443268 reacted:

“My Africa mother's dont disappoint.”

@AMAKA said:

“Ahh but Mom felt sorry in her heart.”

@isabellamonna said:

“Nigeria mom’s can never disappoint.”

@AimeeRAB commented:

“You had the effontery to be drinking while she is cleaning not in secret ohh but next to her. And you still spilled. Every mother's pain.”

@odugbobernice reacted:

“@mummy was mopping and you were busy drinking fanta.”

@successerhunmwun5 reacted:

“I hope say ur eyes still dey work.”

See the post below:

Nigerian girl accepts N2 million to slap mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the internet was abuzz after a video of a young girl accepting to slap her mother surfaced on TikTok.

The young woman was bold about voicing her opinion after being asked to slap her mother for N2 million. The question caught her off guard, but it didn't faze her. She laughed at first before giving an affirmative answer.

According to her, she would slap her mother for the whopping sum of money and explained further that her mother would understand the situation and won't take it personally.

Source: Legit.ng