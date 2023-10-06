A lucky Nigerian lady has successfully relocated to Austria, and she has also got a job there as a chef

The lady named Inyaka Jennifer shared her success story in a message she sent to Twitter user Cherry Christie

In the message, the lady said God's favour and consistency got her to Austria as she had refused to give up

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Austria has got a job, and her testimony has inspired many people.

In a message she sent to Twitter user Cherry Christie, the lady named Injaka Jennifer was full of praises to God.

The lady said God and consistency took her to Austria. Photo credit: Getty Images/AME Image and Twitter/@Cherrychristie2. Photos used for illustration only.

The lady said she got a job as a chef after she arrived in Austria, and she revealed that her consistency got her that far.

She wrote in the message:

"I arrived in Austria from Nigeria yesterday. I got a job as a chef, and indeed, it has been God's favour coupled with consistency that got me here."

Inyaka encouraged people who are still hoping to relocate abroad to work or study to keep applying.

She told them not to give up as they would also smile one day. Her words:

"I want to encourage everyone not to give up. Keep applying and praying, and be obedient to God's voice. His mercy will surely prevail."

See the message below:

Reactions from Twitter users as lady relocates to Austria, gets a job

@EzeIykeman asked:

"So how can one get a job in Austria without staying there? Any link for that and share it pls."

@toyosiolukayode asked:

"Which website o and how she got the job o?"

@oluwatosinGbad9 said:

"Austria? It can only be God."

@Theophileous4 said:

"Thank God. God is good."

@crystals_007 said:

"I can’t find her handle on Twitter please help tag her."

