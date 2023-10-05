A Nigerian man has gotten netizens emotional after sharing a video of his flooded apartment in Lagos Island

The heartbreaking video showed the well-furnished luxury apartment which was sadly ravaged by flood

Netizens who watched the video via TikTok took turns to share their opinions about the sad incident

A TikTok user with the handle @rasadat__paintings has expressed frustration over his flooded apartment in Lagos Island.

While sharing the heartbreaking video, he pointed out the presence of structural errors in the building.

Man warns netizens against renting house on Island

Speaking further, he warned against renting a house on the Island due to alleged frequent cases of flooding.

He said:

"All this house wey you Dey see na nonsense. If you rent am you rent problem. Structural error. Welcome to Island."

Reactions trail video of man's flooded apartment

Netizens have responded to the video with some referring to the flooded apartment as an indoor swimming pool.

@user8818712759900 commented:

“To convert the water to swimming pool just add alum.”

@LUKAP JR reacted:

“Nah today I happy pass say I Dey stay IKD.”

@P.M.E said:

“Luxury indoor swimming pool.”

@user3239151057493 said:

“E don tey I swim oh see free swimming pool.”

@hit2cashmoney reacted:

“Mini Pacific Ocean.”

@Bozz_Bright said:

“I can only rent the top floor.”

@ugochinnaemezie reacted:

“If u rent am u rent problem.”

@El patron commented:

“Red Sea.”

@Odogwustevo_ reacted:

“House comes with natural swimming pool.”

@CHARISMA EBI reacted:

“This house is selling for 2.1 billion naira.”

Man sheds tears after his house got flooded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shed tears as he woke up to see that his apartment was heavily flooded thanks to a tap he left on in the bathroom.

In a TikTok video, the man gave netizens a view of the flooded house and also showed the running tap in the bathroom. According to him, he slept off and forgot to turn off his bathroom tap. The man said he cried for two hours before he began to mop.

He was seen mopping the apartment and scooping water with a container as he tried to tidy the place. Netizens felt pity for him, with many sharing their experiences similar to his.

