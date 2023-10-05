A confident groundnut seller took some time to express herself through the art of dance, and she did well in it

One amazing thing about the girl is that she was carrying a tray of groundnut on her head when she danced

As she danced, she did not allow the tray of groundnut on her head to fall, and this made TikTok users admire her

A lady danced while carrying a tray of groundnut on her head, and the video thrilled many people on TikTok.

The short but interesting clip was posted on TikTok by Chidimma Mary, who was smiling throughout the period of her dance.

The lady danced with a tray of groundnut on her head and it did not fall.

Source: TikTok

The video caught the attention of dance lovers on TikTok, and they took to the comment section to shower her with praises.

One amazing thing was that as she danced, she did not allow the tray of boiled groundnut on her head to fall.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was like she just finished boiling her groundnut and was preparing to go out to hustle when she decided to dance.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of groundnut seller

@Jennyfundz commented:

"And she’s looking neat and putting on a nice dress. I love you."

@Pope Nation said:

"Drop your account dear."

@Onuegbu OliviaMaria said

"God bless your hustle and uplift you high that no one will stop you."

@Big Joe commented:

"Opportunity to go out from the house."

@eleagwalaw291 said:

"Can we still have a girl like this in this generation?"

@user4816256794961 said:

"I wish you well, that's where am coming from."

@SNAZZY said:

"Me, watching the video to see the tray fall, forgetting to know that if it happens, she will cut the part."

@kissbeauty said:

"Just remembered my humble beginning. God is really doing wonders in my life."

Hawker who danced goes viral on TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a groundnut seller danced by the roadside.

She said she cannot kill herself because there were problems, so she decided to dance and be happy while hawking.

She posted the video on TikTok, and it was well-received by dance lovers who call her a good dancer.

Source: Legit.ng