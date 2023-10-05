A bride who did not seem to be happy on her wedding day sat outside, staring into a vacant space

Many people who saw the bride and how unhappy she looked wondered if she was forced to get married to the groom

She was fully dressed in her wedding gown and was clutching a bouquet of flowers, but her face looked mournful

A bride who appeared unhappy on her wedding day attracted the attention of netizens on TikTok.

After a video of the bride was posted on the platform by a user with the handle @user781620680154, people went to the comments section and started analysing it in different ways.

The bride sat sadly as if she was upset. Photo credit: TikTok/@user781620680154.

Source: TikTok

What made the video go viral was the mournful look worn by the bride, as if she was not happy to attend her own wedding.

Video of a bride sad at her wedding

In the clip, she was spotted sitting outside a building and clutching a bouquet of flowers.

One girl was standing beside her while she continued to stare into the vacant space.

It is not known why the bride looked unhappy, but some TikTok users are wondering if she was forced to get married.

Others said something she did not like may have happened at the event, and she was pissed off.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a sad bride

@user5483849392182 said:

"The girl next to her is a bridesmaid."

@Yaleyssa _a_ said:

"Why does she look sad and upset."

@queen Elizabeth commented:

"Why she dey vex now?"

@jackie baby asked:

"Why? You don't want to marry."

@user5156740992069 asked:

"Dem force this one do wedding ni?"

@LadyEsther80 reacted:

"As a good mother-in-law, I will cancel the marriage."

@Hajarsophian said:

"Marriage is not by force, dear sister."

@karima ka commented:

"She is beautiful, and her dress is beautiful, but why is she upset?"

@Prisca said:

"But why are you angry? Is it forced?"

Source: Legit.ng