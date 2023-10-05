A Nigerian headteacher’s heartwarming gesture of wearing the pupils’ uniform to school has gone viral

The headteacher surprised the pupils by showing up in the school dressed in the same uniform as them and received a warm welcome

The pupils cheered in excitement and clapped joyfully as they followed him around the school during his inspection

A touching video of a Nigerian headteacher who showed his support and empathy for his pupils by wearing their uniform to school has captured the hearts of many online.

The headteacher, who works in a rural school, decided to dress up in the same shirt and trousers as his pupils and make a surprise visit to the school.

Principal surprises pupils. Photo credit: TikTok/@dlmayor

The pupils were delighted to see their headteacher in their uniform and greeted him with enthusiasm and admiration.

Principal surprises students in school

They cheered loudly and clapped their hands as they surrounded him and followed him closely as he walked around the school premises to inspect the facilities and the classrooms.

The video of the headteacher’s kind gesture of solidarity with his pupils has been widely circulated on social media platforms and received positive comments from many viewers who praised his humility and leadership.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Idowuolabode923 reacted:

"The best principal of the year."

GhStones said:

"He's a teacher by calling."

User6006783908044 wrote:

"Much lOve for yoU and your students from Lagos Agege."

User8958622790715 commented:

"Bravo Mr Principal you are worthy of emulator."

Henrynicholas622 also commented:

"Happy teachers day."

Hārung Olasunkanmi:

"Tell me what ever advice such principal gives the pupils they will never forget it, trust me."

BB Israel:

"I appreciate him so much."

Loveth Katie:

"These are born teacherss."

Rebeccaobu709:

"A good leader, leading by example. also creating fun with his students. happy teachers' day."

Adebayo Abidemi:

"Is this not Saint Michael Catholic High School Akuree."

User4807552533675:

"Good leader. Others should emulate him. Great Principal should be rewarded."

Abuh Abdul:

"Love what you do and enjoy the work of your hands be proud of your job."

Teacher in jean trousers dances for students on assembly ground

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady, @thoko958, whose mother is a teacher has shared a video to show how happy she was after her students passed her subject.

In a video she shared, the teacher who was in jean trousers danced in front of the kids on the assembly ground.

As the woman danced, the students howled and hyped her. They even joined in, with the crowd moving closer to her.

