A man and his brother got many Nigerians celebrating them as they shared a piece of land for their new houses

The houses were almost at the same stage, with one of them already roofed with costly Swizz Metrol Tiles sheets

One of the brothers who shared a video of their buildings appreciated God for helping them with the projects

A young Nigerian man rejoiced as he and his brother built their houses at the same time on a piece of land.

One of the houses was already roofed, with the other at the "level" stage, awaiting carpenters to work on its roofing.

One of the houses was already roofed. Photo source: @user4662784734065

House with expensive roof

The two buildings had almost the same structural design. After their lintels, more than two steps of cement blocks were constructed to accommodate the buildings' high roofs.

Around one of the houses were scaffoldings used by carpenters and might be reused by bricklayers during wall plastering. The TikTok video was shared by @user4662784734065.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

FIRSTBORN said:

"More blessings."

ebukaibatara said:

"I tap from una blessing."

alonstar1 said:

"It’s not about how far it’s about how well."

Nelson said:

"Congratulations bro...my own is coming soon in Jesus name Amen."

Ewizzy_Successful said:

"Me and my bro too Oluwa Run am for us Next Year."

Kelly-Walter said:

"Omo una till get long way oh, don’t play keep going."

Chibuike Pascal193 said:

"Congratulations my turn go soon reach Amen."

kennethekene869 said:

"Congratulations to ur New home."

Nash said:

"Congratulations soon this how I will celebrate my bother."

Edeh chiedozie said:

"Chaii am very happy seeing this brother."

De money said:

"Congratulations my bro I tap your grace."

Gentle said:

"Dear God, let my own congratulations no pass next year."

