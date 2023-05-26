A teacher has left a funny comment in the answer script of one of his students who performed poorly on his test

The student scored 18% on the test, a performance which made the teacher angry and made him wield his red pen

On the script, the teacher wrote 'academic side eye', an imitation of 'bombastic side eye', a slang that depicts strong disapproval

A teacher has scolded his student who scored 18% mark in his test, and the video has appeared on TikTok.

In the video posted by @morena_ngoepe, the teacher wielded his red pen and made funny comments about the student's test performance.

The student scored only 18% on the test, and the teacher did not like it. Photo credit: TikTok/@morena_ngoepe.

Source: TikTok

The teacher was not impressed by the fact that the student was only able to make 18% so he issued a strong disapproval.

Angry teacher scolds student who scored only 18% on his test

On the child's test script, the teacher wrote 'academic side eye', which is an imitation of 'bombastic side eye', a popular slang used for disapproval.

On account of the child's poor performance, the teacher also said he needed a break from teaching.

The video has sparked reactions among TikTok users who have seen it. While some agreed that the academic standards have fallen, others aligned with the student.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as teacher scolds student over poor performance

@renzo said:

"If my teacher wrote academic side eye on my paper I would call government officials."

@Thozamile Ntsenge said:

"Not the academic side-eye. This is the best generation of teachers."

@laureli commented:

"I would cry bruh because, what is this?"

@viino said:

"My grade 9 maths teacher would draw eyes and a mouth in your 0. You’d get a face out of 10."

@Bahle commented:

"I wouldn't feel bad this would actually make me laugh."

@iluvv.rejoice said:

"If my teacher wrote this on my paper, I will simply evaporate."

Source: Legit.ng