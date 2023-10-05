A Nigerian woman’s hilarious reaction to her daughter’s iPhone 12 Pro Max bargain has gone viral

The daughter shared a video of the voice note her mother sent her on WhatsApp after she told her she bought the latest iPhone for only N50,000

The mother, who was sceptical about the deal, said she would send N100,000 to her daughter to buy two more iPhones for herself and her husband

A video of a Nigerian woman’s humorous response to her daughter’s unbelievable iPhone purchase has captured the attention of many online.

The daughter, who claimed to have bought the iPhone 12 Pro Max for a mere N50,000, shared a clip of the voice note that her mother sent her via WhatsApp after hearing the news.

Funny conversation between mother and daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/@lohrey

Source: TikTok

The mother, who was doubtful about the authenticity of the phone and the price, said she would send N100,000 to her daughter so that she could buy two more of the same model for herself and her husband.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Source: Legit.ng