A Nigerian man who was frustrated that there have been unauthorised deductions on his account went to his bank

With anger in his voice, he demanded to know the person behind the series of theft cases on his account

Many Nigerians who have been in a related situation narrated a similar experience and how it has been a dead end

A video shared by @ogaade_agege on TikTok has shown the moment he stormed a Nigerian bank to ask questions about unauthorised withdrawals from his account.

At the beginning of the clip, he was angry that one of the bank officials was showing him transactions that were purportedly done by him.

The man said that the deductions on his account is much. Photo source: TikTok/@ogaade_agege

Unauthorised deductions from account

The man said he knows how much he has used as he questioned:

"Who dey comot money inside my account?"

According to him, he did not leave his house when he ordered food. He insisted that he wants to know the person who withdrew money from his account. He accused the bank of always taking his money unauthorised. In his words:

"Una don dey comot my money tey tey. Who dey run am?"

Netizens share the same experience

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

toyinadigun167 said:

"okurr God bless this guy oloriburuku ni won."

coskid said:

"Haffa hope they return it , mine is over 165k now I’ll go and run mad inside the bank on Friday idk maybe na kolo we go dey keep money for."

Ktrsm.34 said:

"They doing the same thing to my mom."

jimjatto said:

"UBA Banks Are just removing money even wen u transfer money dey will debit u without crediting the reciever. yet no refund. i complained tire."

oladrhundrwaris said:

"Who dey run am kill me."

Tochukwu Praiz said:

"Baba then don do me and my guy. No be persontell me make I run."

therealchrissie said:

"They used 1 sec to remove the money from my account to reverse my money now i done dey wait since three weeks now."

Another dissatisfied bank customer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video of a Nigerian man disrupting a bank operation over an alleged withdrawal of N300,000 from his account stirred massive reactions on social media.

Posting the clip on Twitter, a Nigerian identified as Gbemi Dennis said the man's complaints have been unattended to for almost a month.

In the short video, the man who brought his children to the said bank disclosed that the kids have been sent out of school and there is no money to pay their fees.

