"It's N38,000": Lady Living in Sidney Begs Friend to Braid Her Hair, Says She Will Carry it For Long
- A lady who resides in Sidney was surprised when she learned that it would cost her a whopping N38,000 to get a simple braid
- The lady, Favour, said she only wanted an all-back braid, but the cost, which is $50, instantly put her off
- Favour said she had to beg her friend to help her braid her hair into a few cornrows, which she would carry for a long time
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
A lady residing in Australia said having one's hair braided in the country costs a lot of money.
The lady currently resides in Sidney, where she said getting a simple hair braid could cost as much as N38,000.
In a video she posted, the lady named Favour said she realised she had to spend $50 to get an all-back done.
Favour had to approach her friend, who helped her braid the hair for free, and she said she would carry it for a long time.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
She wrote:
"The 50 dollars is for about 4 - 5 cornrows. Another day another discovery. I’ll use this all back till the parts are invisible."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady says braiding costs N38,000 in Sidney
@Onwuka Ifunanya said:
"Sis my own Australia visa is on process. I pray it works for me like yours."
@Princess commented:
"Converting to Naira that's ₦50k for all back?"
@Chioma said:
"That’s 50,000 Naira."
@Ebere Aniah commented:
"That's why I cut my hair."
@Naazaa said:
"If you can fly me to Australia, I’ll do your hair for free."
@Nayaa commented:
"I have been on diy for almost a year now."
@Marcus reacted:
"Barb skin cut! Dey play."
@Happy Akpoigbe said:
"God go help us, my sister."
Video of skilled female barber goes viral
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a female barber carefully attended to her customer in a video that went viral.
In the video, the man relaxed on a chair without moving as the barber cut his hair.
Some TikTok users said they would want their hair cut by the lady.
Source: Legit.ng