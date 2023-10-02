A lady who resides in Sidney was surprised when she learned that it would cost her a whopping N38,000 to get a simple braid

The lady, Favour, said she only wanted an all-back braid, but the cost, which is $50, instantly put her off

Favour said she had to beg her friend to help her braid her hair into a few cornrows, which she would carry for a long time

A lady residing in Australia said having one's hair braided in the country costs a lot of money.

The lady currently resides in Sidney, where she said getting a simple hair braid could cost as much as N38,000.

In a video she posted, the lady named Favour said she realised she had to spend $50 to get an all-back done.

Favour had to approach her friend, who helped her braid the hair for free, and she said she would carry it for a long time.

She wrote:

"The 50 dollars is for about 4 - 5 cornrows. Another day another discovery. I’ll use this all back till the parts are invisible."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady says braiding costs N38,000 in Sidney

@Onwuka Ifunanya said:

"Sis my own Australia visa is on process. I pray it works for me like yours."

@Princess commented:

"Converting to Naira that's ₦50k for all back?"

@Chioma said:

"That’s 50,000 Naira."

@Ebere Aniah commented:

"That's why I cut my hair."

@Naazaa said:

"If you can fly me to Australia, I’ll do your hair for free."

@Nayaa commented:

"I have been on diy for almost a year now."

@Marcus reacted:

"Barb skin cut! Dey play."

@Happy Akpoigbe said:

"God go help us, my sister."

