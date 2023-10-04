A hairdresser got infuriated afte spending hours braiding the hair of a customer who had no money to pay

The hairdresser was full of anger and she expressed it by cutting the customer's hair at the salon

Netizens on Instagram shared differing opinions on the customer's actions and the hairdresser's reaction

A hairdresser at a salon displayed a high level of anger after a customer failed to pay for her long braids.

The customer who happened to be her friend spent several hours getting her hair styled, but afterwards, she requested to delay payment until the following week, citing a lack of funds.

Hairdresser cuts friend's braids for failing to pay Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Hairdresser cuts customer's braids over non-payment

The hairdresser was surprised and disappointed by this unexpected turn of events, leading to a display of anger.

In the trending video, she was spotted cutting the customer’s hair with an angry look on her face.

She said;

“You can call the police, I don’t care. Even though you are my friend, I spent hours making your hair and you are telling me that you don’t have money to pay.”

Reactions as hairdresser cuts lady's hair after she failed to pay

Social media users have expressed a range of opinions regarding the customer's actions and the hairdresser's response.

Some individuals believed that the customer should have discussed her financial situation with the hairdresser beforehand.

@veronicasdaughter said:

“Why will you sit in someone's chair let her spend hours making your hair. Now tell her you don't have money? Who does that?”

@ahuwaprisca reacted:

“Pls cut her natural hair too and barb the hair with a hair clipper. Don't forget to pour hot water on her scalp ma'am.”

@bumzaga1 said:

“Cut from the roots Sister.”

@sir_eltee reacted:

“Communication could've prevented this problem. I wonder why she didn't disclose that she was gonna pay later. How can someone spend hours rendering services to you and you refuse to pay.”

@nosike_chinon said:

“The woman is heartless. Why not discuss it with her before she starts working on your hair.”

@hada_ssah02_ reacted:

“That's why there should be boundaries to stuff. She felt too comfortable that's why she didn't tell her before making her hair. She thought on behalf of her friend that it's not a big deal. Friendship ti sink. Normal normal money na devil, no dey follow people joke with money, especially the real hustlers, e no easy mehn.”

Watch the video below:

Angry hairdresser barbs client 'gorimapa' for failing to pay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a furious hairdresser took a drastic measure after a customer refused to pay for services rendered. It was gathered that the customer had received a hairdo at the salon but could not pay for the service.

The hairdresser, furious at the customer's refusal to pay, decided to shave off all of the customer's hair. The incident, which was captured on video, has gone viral on social media, with netizens sharing their thoughts. In the clip, the hairdresser was spotted using a clipper to shave off the customer's hair as other customers in the salon watched in shock.

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many people condemning the hairdresser's actions. Some called for the hairdresser to be held accountable for her actions, while others criticised the customer for not paying for the service.

Source: Legit.ng